Elephant kills man collecting veggies in Nakhon Si Thammarat





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: A man collecting vegetables was stomped to death by a domesticated elephant in musth that had been chained alongside a canal in Nop Phi Tham district.

Somsak Chanwong’s battered body was found by worried relatives near Tha Phud canal in tambon Nareng late on Monday night, said Pol Capt Surasak Aramruang, deputy investigation chief for Nop Phi Tham district.

