BANGKOK, Aug 11 (TNA) – The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) seized counterfeit goods worth more than 100 million baht in a raid at a house in Bangkok.

Pol Lt Col Korrawat Panprapakorn, DSI chief led the team to search a house in Phasi Charoen district.

The search found counterfeit goods, including cosmetics, cloths and bags of the high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Coach.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts