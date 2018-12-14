Ex-DSI chief Tarit given 1-year jail term by Supreme Court for defaming Suthep





Former Department of Special Investigation chief Tarit Pengdit was today sentenced to one-year imprisonment by the Supreme Court for making unfounded corruption allegations against former deputy prime minister Suthep Thuagsuban concerning the construction of 396 police stations.

The Supreme Court reversed the acquittal verdicts of the Criminal Court and the Appeals Court which cleared Tarit of any wrongdoing. It found the former DSI chief had defamed Mr Suthep as charged.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

