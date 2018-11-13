Suthep’s fall from grace gathers pace

Whether it’s an illusion of grandeur or self-sacrifice is yet to be seen but the return of veteran politician Suthep Thaugsuban to the streets is certainly a classic example of how to lose your political support in no time.
Five years ago, during the 2013-2014 anti-Yingluck Shinawatra protests, Mr Suthep stood taller than any career politicians could ever dream of. As secretary-general of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), the former deputy prime minister commanded the support of millions.
ATIYA ACHAKULWISUT
BANGKOK POST
