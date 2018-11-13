Suthep’s fall from grace gathers pace





Whether it’s an illusion of grandeur or self-sacrifice is yet to be seen but the return of veteran politician Suthep Thaugsuban to the streets is certainly a classic example of how to lose your political support in no time.

Five years ago, during the 2013-2014 anti-Yingluck Shinawatra protests, Mr Suthep stood taller than any career politicians could ever dream of. As secretary-general of the People’s Democratic Reform Committee (PDRC), the former deputy prime minister commanded the support of millions.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ATIYA ACHAKULWISUT

BANGKOK POST

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



