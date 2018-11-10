Suthep Thaugsuban during anti-Yingluck Shinawatra protests in Bangkok
News

Man who returned whistle to Suthep speaks out

By TN / November 10, 2018

PRACHIN BURI: A whistle that was once blown during the protests against Yingluck Shinawatra has lost its charm for a man who joined the rallies led by Suthep Thaugsuban.

“I felt disappointed (with Mr Suthep), so I decided to give my whistle back to him,” said the man, who encountered Mr Suthep when the latter staged a campaign-style walkabout for his Action Coalition for Thailand Party (ACT) in Muang district of this central province on Monday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

MANIT SANUBBOON AND SARITDET MARUKATAT
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close