Man who returned whistle to Suthep speaks out





PRACHIN BURI: A whistle that was once blown during the protests against Yingluck Shinawatra has lost its charm for a man who joined the rallies led by Suthep Thaugsuban.

“I felt disappointed (with Mr Suthep), so I decided to give my whistle back to him,” said the man, who encountered Mr Suthep when the latter staged a campaign-style walkabout for his Action Coalition for Thailand Party (ACT) in Muang district of this central province on Monday.

