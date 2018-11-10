Mitragyna Speciosa tree commonly known as Kratom or Krathom
Thailand Rushes Law Allowing Medical Use of All Class 5 Drugs

By TN / November 10, 2018

BANGKOK — A stopgap measure to rush legalization of medical marijuana was set aside Friday as lawmakers found a way to complete their broader rewrite of the Narcotics Act in time to get it before the cabinet as soon as next week.

Instead of carving out an exception to reclassify cannabis, the interim legislature opted to go back to its original plan of redefining Class 5 drugs to permit medical use. Pending a legal review, they hope to forward it to the interim cabinet by Tuesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai
Khaosod English

