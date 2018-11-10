Thailand Rushes Law Allowing Medical Use of All Class 5 Drugs





BANGKOK — A stopgap measure to rush legalization of medical marijuana was set aside Friday as lawmakers found a way to complete their broader rewrite of the Narcotics Act in time to get it before the cabinet as soon as next week.

Instead of carving out an exception to reclassify cannabis, the interim legislature opted to go back to its original plan of redefining Class 5 drugs to permit medical use. Pending a legal review, they hope to forward it to the interim cabinet by Tuesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Jintamas Saksornchai

Khaosod English

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



