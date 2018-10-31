Marijuana could be legal by year’s end





The National Legislative Assembly’s (NLA) public health committee vowed Tuesday to pass proposed amendments to the Narcotics Act to legalise the growing of marijuana and kratom for medical research purposes by the end of this year.

Dr Jet Sirathraanon, chairman of the NLA’s public health committee, made the statement after an NLA brainstorming session on them.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

Share this article