Medical marijuana trials to start soon

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) will start clinical trials of marijuana soon as a preliminary step to producing medicines for four diseases, it said Tuesday.
It will also build a special greenhouse in which to grow the premium-grade cannabis, it added.
Full story: Bangkok Post
APINYA WIPATAYOTIN
BANGKOK POST
