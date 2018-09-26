Medical Marijuana.
Medical marijuana trials to start soon

By TN / September 26, 2018

The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation (GPO) will start clinical trials of marijuana soon as a preliminary step to producing medicines for four diseases, it said Tuesday.

It will also build a special greenhouse in which to grow the premium-grade cannabis, it added.

