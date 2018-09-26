Ex-DSI chief Tarit acquitted in malfeasance case filed by Abhisit and Suthep





The Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted former director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Tarit Pengdit and four other police officers from charges of malfeasance filed against them by former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his then deputy, Mr Suthep Thuagsuban.

Abhisit and Suthep accused Tarit and the four DSI officers of abuse of authority by unlawfully charging them with murder and attempted murder charges for ordering a military crackdown on red-shirt protesters in Bangkok in 2010.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

