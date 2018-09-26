Suthep Thuagsuban during the 2014 Bangkok Shutdown protests in Bangkok
Ex-DSI chief Tarit acquitted in malfeasance case filed by Abhisit and Suthep

By TN / September 26, 2018

The Criminal Court on Tuesday acquitted former director-general of the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) Tarit Pengdit and four other police officers from charges of malfeasance filed against them by former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva and his then deputy, Mr Suthep Thuagsuban.

Abhisit and Suthep accused Tarit and the four DSI officers of abuse of authority by unlawfully charging them with murder and attempted murder charges for ordering a military crackdown on red-shirt protesters in Bangkok in 2010.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

Tags: , ,

