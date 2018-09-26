Malaysian Islamic Schools Will Be Tightly Regulated, Deputy Minister Says





Malaysia will tighten regulations governing private Islamic schools following allegations of sexual abuse of students at such learning institutions, a deputy minister said Tuesday.

Deputy Islamic Affairs Minister Fuziah Salleh told BenarNews that the government will amend current laws regulating “tahfiz” schools that focused on studies on the Quran in a bid to prevent sexual abuses and protect students.

The move came after the principal of a tahfiz school in the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur was slapped with 11 charges in court earlier this month following a complaint against him by nine male students that he had molested and sodomized them.

The principal was charged under the Sexual Offences Against Children Act, which is aimed specially at protecting those up to 18 years old from sexual crimes.

“The case was investigated and the person has been charged in court on Sept 19 with 11 charges under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Child Act 2017,” police said in a statement at the weekend.

Under the law, offenders could face an imprisonment of up to 20 years and be whipped, reports said.

Hadi Azmi and Ali Nufael

Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

