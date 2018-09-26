Samui man arrested with flask full of meth pills, ‘ice’

A man has been arrested on Koh Samui after collecting a parcel containing 4,000 methamphetamine pills and 500 grams crystal meth from a private post office.
Acting on tips-off, troops, police and provincial officials staked out at the post office in Tambon Mae Nam and nabbed Nattapong Nakwetcharin, 25, after he arrived to take possession of the parcel.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
