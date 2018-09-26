Thai children in a motorcycle sidecar
Traffickers jailed over child flower sellers

The Mae Sot Provincial Court has sentenced two men in a human trafficking case to 12 years in jail and ordered them to pay almost 1.3 million baht in compensation to the victims, according to the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF).

According to a statement released Tuesday by the organisation, the court ruled on Sept 17 in the case filed against a Myanmar migrant couple, Mrs Zarabi Abdullah and Charlie (last name unknown). Both were convicted under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act 2008 and the Child Protection Act 2003.

Full story: Bangkok Post

