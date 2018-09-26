Traffickers jailed over child flower sellers

The Mae Sot Provincial Court has sentenced two men in a human trafficking case to 12 years in jail and ordered them to pay almost 1.3 million baht in compensation to the victims, according to the Human Rights and Development Foundation (HRDF).
According to a statement released Tuesday by the organisation, the court ruled on Sept 17 in the case filed against a Myanmar migrant couple, Mrs Zarabi Abdullah and Charlie (last name unknown). Both were convicted under the Anti-Human Trafficking Act 2008 and the Child Protection Act 2003.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Missing Briton and Thai wife found dead, buried in fruit orchard in Phrae
-
Hospital Apologizes for Violent Treatment of Coma Patient
-
Three men confess to murder of missing British-Thai couple in Phrae
-
Nephew of tobacco firm owner caught, firearms seized
-
Search for missing Mae Hong Son flashflood victims continues