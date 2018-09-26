Junta Replaces Pattaya Mayor by Article 44

BANGKOK — By the power of the junta leader’s extralegal authority, Pattaya City got a new mayor Tuesday.
After holding the top administrative post for just over a year, Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri was removed out of the junta’s desire to “minimize conflict” and prepare for the first elections in five years to be held next year.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
