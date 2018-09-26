Junta Replaces Pattaya Mayor by Article 44





BANGKOK — By the power of the junta leader’s extralegal authority, Pattaya City got a new mayor Tuesday.

After holding the top administrative post for just over a year, Maj. Gen. Anan Charoenchasri was removed out of the junta’s desire to “minimize conflict” and prepare for the first elections in five years to be held next year.

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee

Khaosod English

