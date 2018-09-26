100 year old bell tower collapses during renovation, claims one life





BANGKOK, 26th September 2018 (NNT) – The Engineering Institute of Thailand (EIT) is to carry out a 3D scan at Wat Phrayathamworawiharn after one person was killed and several were injured when an over a century old bell tower collapsed during renovation work on Tuesday, September 25th.

The accident occurred as the tower was being lifted for placement onto a metal base. It is suspected that friction against beams being placed around the tower caused it to buckle and collapse on to 12 workers. Eleven of the workers were rescued but one man was found dead after being crushed by fallen bricks.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

