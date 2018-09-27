Australian man found hanged in Chiang Mai

An Australian man is believed to have hanged himself from a tree on a roadside in Chiang Mai’s Hang Dong district on Thursday morning.
The man was identified as N. J. W.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
