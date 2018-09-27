Phuket expat sets house on fire, attempts to climb wind turbine in suicide bid





PHUKET: A foreign man is being held by authorities after he allegedly set his house on fire in Rawai this morning (Sept 27) then tried to climb the wind turbine near Phromthep Cape in an apparent bid to jump from the top of the structure.

Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos reported that firefighters and rescue teams were called to Moo 7 Rawai at about 10am to attend to a house that had caught fire.

By Chutharat Plerin

The Phuket News

