Phuket expat sets house on fire, attempts to climb wind turbine in suicide bid

PHUKET: A foreign man is being held by authorities after he allegedly set his house on fire in Rawai this morning (Sept 27) then tried to climb the wind turbine near Phromthep Cape in an apparent bid to jump from the top of the structure.
Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos reported that firefighters and rescue teams were called to Moo 7 Rawai at about 10am to attend to a house that had caught fire.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By Chutharat Plerin
The Phuket News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.