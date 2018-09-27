PM denies Pattaya shenanigans





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed claims Phalang Chon Party leader Sontaya Kunplome’s appointment as mayor of Pattaya is a political ploy to ensure his return as premier.

“Let us not politicise everything, shall we?” he said, reiterating that Mr Sontaya is well-suited as mayor to help push the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project forward.

NAUVARAT SUKSAMRAN

BANGKOK POST

