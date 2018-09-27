PM denies Pattaya shenanigans

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed claims Phalang Chon Party leader Sontaya Kunplome’s appointment as mayor of Pattaya is a political ploy to ensure his return as premier.
“Let us not politicise everything, shall we?” he said, reiterating that Mr Sontaya is well-suited as mayor to help push the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project forward.
Full story: Bangkok Post
NAUVARAT SUKSAMRAN
BANGKOK POST
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.