Prime Minister of Thailand General Prayut Chan-ocha
Pattaya

PM denies Pattaya shenanigans

By TN / September 27, 2018

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed claims Phalang Chon Party leader Sontaya Kunplome’s appointment as mayor of Pattaya is a political ploy to ensure his return as premier.

“Let us not politicise everything, shall we?” he said, reiterating that Mr Sontaya is well-suited as mayor to help push the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project forward.

Full story: Bangkok Post

NAUVARAT SUKSAMRAN
BANGKOK POST

