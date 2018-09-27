Bangkok top destination in the world last year: Mastercard’s Index

Bangkok was the world’s top destination last year, three years in a row, with 20.05 million people visiting the capital in 2017 and a 9.6% growth in number of visitors is predicted for this year, according to Mastercard’s Global Destinations Cities Index.
Visitors to Bangkok tend to stay 4.7 nights during their trips and spend, on average, US$173 a day, according to Mastercard.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Wearing helmets mandatory for both drivers and passengers
-
Teen sisters die, parents burned in early dawn fire
-
City Hall Adds Ratchadamri to Paid Parking Roads
-
100 year old bell tower collapses during renovation, claims one life
-
Police seek public’s help to find Bangkok taxi driver after fatal hit-and-run