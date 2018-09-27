Bangkok top destination in the world last year: Mastercard’s Index





Bangkok was the world’s top destination last year, three years in a row, with 20.05 million people visiting the capital in 2017 and a 9.6% growth in number of visitors is predicted for this year, according to Mastercard’s Global Destinations Cities Index.

Visitors to Bangkok tend to stay 4.7 nights during their trips and spend, on average, US$173 a day, according to Mastercard.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

