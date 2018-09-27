City Hall Adds Ratchadamri to Paid Parking Roads

BANGKOK — Starting today, Ratchadamri Road joins 65 other Bangkok streets where motorists are supposed to pay to park.
The downtown road joined others in high traffic or tourist areas such as Phra Athit, Khaosan and Charoen Krung roads to have metered parking under an order signed by the provincial governor and published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.
Full story: khaosodenglish.com
By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English
