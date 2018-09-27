Traffic jam in Ratchadamri, Bangkok
Bangkok

City Hall Adds Ratchadamri to Paid Parking Roads

By TN / September 27, 2018

BANGKOK — Starting today, Ratchadamri Road joins 65 other Bangkok streets where motorists are supposed to pay to park.

The downtown road joined others in high traffic or tourist areas such as Phra Athit, Khaosan and Charoen Krung roads to have metered parking under an order signed by the provincial governor and published in the Royal Gazette on Wednesday.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Chayanit Itthipongmaetee
Khaosod English

TN

