Teen sisters die, parents burned in early dawn fire





Two teenage girls were killed and their parents received burns when a fierce fire gutted their home in Nong Chok district, Bangkok, around dawn on Thursday morning.

Fire trucks and crews were rushed to the house at Suetong housing estate on Suwinthawong 29 in Nong Chok area immediately the fire was reported about 5.30am, Lam Pakchi police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Share this article