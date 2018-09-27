Thai fire engine and firefighters
Bangkok

Teen sisters die, parents burned in early dawn fire

By TN / September 27, 2018

Two teenage girls were killed and their parents received burns when a fierce fire gutted their home in Nong Chok district, Bangkok, around dawn on Thursday morning.

Fire trucks and crews were rushed to the house at Suetong housing estate on Suwinthawong 29 in Nong Chok area immediately the fire was reported about 5.30am, Lam Pakchi police said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

