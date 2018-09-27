Thai ambulance
Three killed, four injured as pickup crashes into tree in Rayong

By TN / September 27, 2018

Three people were killed and four others, all members of the same Buri Ram family, were injured when a pickup truck crashed into a ditch in the middle of a Rayong road and hit a tree.

Police said the accident happened at 3am on highway No 344 in Moo 5 village in Tambon Payub Nai in Rayong’s Wang Chan district.

