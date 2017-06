The widow and son of a man shot dead 20 years ago at a neighbour’s wedding party in Buri Ram’s Nang Rong district were summoned to the Nang Rong provincial court on Wednesday to be informed that the unresolved murder case would have to be thrown out of court if the police could not bring a suspect to the court by midnight.

The 20-year statute of limitations of the case is due to expire at midnight on Wednesday.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters