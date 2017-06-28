Phuket Vows to Become Thailand’s 1st Corruption-Free Province

PHUKET — The governor of a popular island in the Andaman Sea promised to make it Thailand’s first province to end corruption after he signed an agreement with anti-corruption officials Tuesday.
Phuket Gov. Norraphat Plodthong signed a memorandum of understanding with the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission – which operates under the Ministry of Justice – by which he agreed to implement policies to tackle corrupt practices in the island.
