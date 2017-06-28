Wednesday, June 28, 2017
Home > Phuket > Phuket Vows to Become Thailand’s 1st Corruption-Free Province

Phuket Vows to Become Thailand’s 1st Corruption-Free Province

Motorcycles in Phuket, Thailand
TN Phuket 0

PHUKET — The governor of a popular island in the Andaman Sea promised to make it Thailand’s first province to end corruption after he signed an agreement with anti-corruption officials Tuesday.

Phuket Gov. Norraphat Plodthong signed a memorandum of understanding with the Office of Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission – which operates under the Ministry of Justice – by which he agreed to implement policies to tackle corrupt practices in the island.

Full story: khaosodenglish.com

By Kaewta Ketbungkan
Khaosod English

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Phuket Police Pursue Wanted Fatal Bus-Flip Driver

Belarus woman hospitalized in Phuket after slamming motorbike into tree

Body of Russian tourist washes ashore on Phuket beach

Leave a Reply