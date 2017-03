PHUKET: A Patong Police investigator has been moved out Phuket’s busiest resort town pending an investigation into allegations of corruption, Thai Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has confirmed.

Speaking to the press outside Government House yesterday afternoon (Mar 28), PM Gen Prayut said, “One Phuket police inspector has been moved out as there has been a complaint, and it must be investigated.”

