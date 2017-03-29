Land-rights activists claim police planted drugs

LAND-rights campaigners in Trang say they caught “suspects” who had tried to obstruct their journey to Bangkok, adding that they believed them to be plainclothes policemen who intentionally planted amphetamine pills at the Khao Bantad Land Reform Network Office.

The activists from People’s Movement for a Just Society (P-move) said officers had displayed “disgusting behaviour” by trying to frame them for drug possession to obstruct their trip to Bangkok to attend a meeting with the Prime Minister’s Office minister today to discuss land rights.

Full story: The Nation

By Pratch Rujivanarom

The Nation