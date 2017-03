The Office of the Attorney General will announce tomorrow (Thursday) whether to indict heir of Red Bull energy drink empire Worayuth Yoowitthaya alias Boss in connection with a fatal road accident in which one traffic policeman was crushed to death on Sukhumvit road five years ago.

Mr Prayuth Petkhun, deputy spokesman of the OAG, has been assigned to give a press conference at the OAG.

