Cops Say No Cause to Arrest Red Bull Heir Living Openly in Bangkok

BANGKOK — The wealthy Red Bull scion accused of killing a policeman in a hit-and-run incident nearly five years ago is scheduled to meet with prosecutors again on Thursday, but police said there’s little they can do if he doesn’t show up, despite the fact that he seems to be living openly in Bangkok and traveling in and out of the country.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya never answered summonses from prosecutors since he plowed his Ferrari into a policeman’s motorcycle in Bangkok’s nightlife area in 2012, killing Sgt. Maj. Wichian Klanprasert. Although he’d widely been assumed to be laying low, possibly outside the kingdom, The Associated Press reported Tuesday that the 32-year-old has been living in Bangkok and enjoying a jet-setting life.

By Teeranai Charuvastra

