Singer’s Fire Stunt at Chiang Mai Concert Sparks Investigation and Safety Concerns

On October 26th, 2023, Mr. Atthawut Phuengniam, the Provincial Secretary of Chiang Mai, revealed to Thai media an incident in which a singer lit up his pants with fire to hype a concert at an entertainment venue in Chiang Mai.

During the incident at 11:30 PM on October 25th, 2023, the alleged singer was publicly identified only as Mr. Krit, 29, and other band members of MOONHUNTERS, performing a live concert at a bar in Chiang Mai. In the middle of the show, Krit lit up his pants with fire among the cheers from the crowd.

However, after the show, the video captured during the show went viral and the alleged singer together with other band members was put under investigation and was summoned to the Chang Phueak Police Station, Chiang Mai.

