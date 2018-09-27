Wife of Malaysia’s Former Leader Questioned in 1MDB Graft Probe





Malaysia’s anti-corruption officials questioned the wife of former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak for almost 13 hours Wednesday as part of the investigation tied to the state fund 1MDB.

Rosmah Mansor, 66, reported to the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at 9:52 a.m., accompanied by her lawyers. She emerged from the building in Putrajaya, the nation’s administrative capital, at about 10:40 p.m.

“I am OK, alhamdulillah,” Rosmah told reporters, using an Arabic expression of relief that means “Praise God.”

MACC investigators took her statements less than a week after her husband pleaded not guilty to counts of money laundering, corruption, criminal breach of trust and abuse of power in connection with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe. Najib, 65, is expected to face trial in February 2019.

The questioning lasted four times longer than when Rosmah appeared before MACC the first time on June 5 when she spent about three hours at the same office.

One of her lawyers, K. Kumaraendran, said MACC investigators had completed their questioning.

“I have nothing else to say. I am not ready to make a statement,” he told reporters.

MACC did not issue a statement to explain why the questioning lasted as long as it did.

Full story: BenarNews

Hadi Azmi

Kuala Lumpur

Copyright ©2018, BenarNews. Used with the permission of BenarNews.

Share this article