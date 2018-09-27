Sweden Democrat Leader Refuses to Support Any Gov’t Which Won’t Give Him a Voice





The head of Sweden Democrats said he was willing to see a government either comprised exclusively of Moderates or a coalition of Moderates and Christian Democrats.

“We will not, either actively or passively, support a government that does not give us influence,” Akesson told reporters.

Akesson stated that the Sweden Democrats would not provide support for any government that did not provide his party with a say in determining policy. Since the election in early September delivered a hung parliament where neither the center-right Alliance for Sweden coalition nor the left-wing parties could establish a government, the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats, the country’s third-largest party, will play a determining role.

