Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven
Stefan Löfven loses no-confidence vote in the Swedish Parliament

By TN / September 25, 2018

The Swedish Social Democratic Prime Minister, Stefan Löfven, was dismissed today by the Riksdag (Swedish Parliament) by losing a no-confidence vote filed against him by the opposition, by 204 votes in favor against 142.

Löfven and his executive in a minority will continue to exercise power until the new House set up today after the hard-fought general elections of last day 9 to elect a new government.

The left bloc won the elections with 144 seats against 143 of the center-right Alliance, with the Democrats of Sweden (SD) with 62 and key to secure the majority, although none of the other forces want to agree with him.

The dismissal of Löfven was expected after both the Alliance and the SD had insisted during the campaign and after the elections in which they would vote against its continuity and that of its coalition government with the Environment Party, supported from outside by the Left Party.

“Sweden needs a new leadership and a new government,” Conservative leader Ulf Kristersson said today before the vote on the Parliament’s podium.

