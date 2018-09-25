Social Development Ministry launches nationwide campaign to remove beggars from streets

BANGKOK, 25 September 2018 (NNT) — Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has launched a new campaign to remove beggars from the streets of Thailand.
On Monday, Director-General of the Department of Social Development and Welfare, Napa Setthakorn, chaired the official opening of the campaign aimed at lowering the number of beggars through cooperation between related offices nationwide.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
