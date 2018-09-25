Woman asleep with a large stick in her arms beneath the Thai-Belgian bridge at Rama 4/Sathorn/Wireless road intersection
Social Development Ministry launches nationwide campaign to remove beggars from streets

By TN / September 25, 2018

BANGKOK, 25 September 2018 (NNT) — Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has launched a new campaign to remove beggars from the streets of Thailand.

On Monday, Director-General of the Department of Social Development and Welfare, Napa Setthakorn, chaired the official opening of the campaign aimed at lowering the number of beggars through cooperation between related offices nationwide.

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

