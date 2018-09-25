Social Development Ministry launches nationwide campaign to remove beggars from streets





BANGKOK, 25 September 2018 (NNT) — Thailand’s Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has launched a new campaign to remove beggars from the streets of Thailand.

On Monday, Director-General of the Department of Social Development and Welfare, Napa Setthakorn, chaired the official opening of the campaign aimed at lowering the number of beggars through cooperation between related offices nationwide.

