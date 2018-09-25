Instagram Co-Founders Leave the Company Amid Reported Tensions With Zuckerberg

Instagram creators Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have said that they were excited for the future of their social network and its current parent company Facebook despite their decision to leave.
Systrom and Krieger have resigned and intend to leave the company in the coming weeks, as they announced their decision to Facebook, Inc.
“We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do,” Kevin Systrom, Instagram Co-Founder & CEO said in a statement published on the site.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Russian scientists plan to bring woolly mammoths back
-
Facebook Makes Dating Service “Facebook Official”
-
Germany Just Rolled Out the World’s First Hydrogen-Powered Trains
-
Admin court gives redress to Dtac’s 850 Mhz phone users until December 15
-
EU Wants to Fine Internet Companies That Don’t Remove Extremist Content Quickly