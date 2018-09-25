Instagram Co-Founders Leave the Company Amid Reported Tensions With Zuckerberg





Instagram creators Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger have said that they were excited for the future of their social network and its current parent company Facebook despite their decision to leave.

Systrom and Krieger have resigned and intend to leave the company in the coming weeks, as they announced their decision to Facebook, Inc.

“We’re planning on taking some time off to explore our curiosity and creativity again. Building new things requires that we step back, understand what inspires us and match that with what the world needs; that’s what we plan to do,” Kevin Systrom, Instagram Co-Founder & CEO said in a statement published on the site.

