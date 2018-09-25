Israel Warns Russia Over ‘Dangers’ Of Supplying Syria With Advanced Air Defenses





Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against delivering an advanced air-defense system to Syria, saying it will further destabilize the war-torn region.

After a call between the two leaders on September 24, Netanyahu’s office said the prime minister told Putin that “transferring advanced weapons systems into irresponsible hands” will increase the dangers in the region.

He also said that Israel “will continue to defend its security and its interests” by staging bombing raids on Iranian military targets in Syria.

Israel’s statement came on the same day that U.S. national security adviser John Bolton warned that Russia’s decision to supply Syria with an S-300 surface-to-air missile system was a “major mistake” and a “significant escalation” in Syria’s seven-year civil war.

Full story: rferl.org

RFE/RL

