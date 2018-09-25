Government touts aircraft maintenance center in Chonburi to French investors





BANGKOK, 25 September 2018 (NNT) – The government has confirmed plans to establish an aircraft maintenance center in the country to French investors who have shown an interest in the country’s aviation sector.

After receiving a delegation of French business people at Government House, Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Kobsak Phutrakul, revealed that the government has assured the French business sector it is ready to support their various investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and touted Thailand’s geographical advantage in the region.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua

National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article