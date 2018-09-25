Thai Airways A340-500
Pattaya

Government touts aircraft maintenance center in Chonburi to French investors

By TN / September 25, 2018

BANGKOK, 25 September 2018 (NNT) – The government has confirmed plans to establish an aircraft maintenance center in the country to French investors who have shown an interest in the country’s aviation sector.

After receiving a delegation of French business people at Government House, Prime Minister’s Office Minister, Kobsak Phutrakul, revealed that the government has assured the French business sector it is ready to support their various investments in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) and touted Thailand’s geographical advantage in the region.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Itiporn Lakarnchua
National News Bureau of Thailand

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close