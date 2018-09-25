Driver killed in Udon Thani crash at 170km per hour

A driver killed when his car crashed into the rear of a 18-wheel trailer truck parked in the left lane of an Udon Thani road appeared to have been driving at 170 kilometres per hour.
Police said the crash caused the speedometer to stick at the 170kph mark in the car driven by Anuwat Kuldilok, 37.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
About 200,000 rai of rice fields in Korat affected by drought
-
Korat villagers need treatment after dining on rabid cow
-
Construction begins for new buildings at Khon Kaen airport
-
Chaiyaphum girl, age 4, dies from mauling by three local dogs
-
Lao man arrested for alleged murder of Thai grandmother, child