Highway 210 Udon Thani - Nong Bua Lamphu
Driver killed in Udon Thani crash at 170km per hour

By TN / September 25, 2018

A driver killed when his car crashed into the rear of a 18-wheel trailer truck parked in the left lane of an Udon Thani road appeared to have been driving at 170 kilometres per hour.

Police said the crash caused the speedometer to stick at the 170kph mark in the car driven by Anuwat Kuldilok, 37.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

