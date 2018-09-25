Blacklisted Serbian changed passport and came back to break into Rayong ATM

Police in Surat Thani have arrested three Serbians on suspicion of using cutting equipment to steal from a Krung Thai ATM machine in Rayong.
One of the three is believed to have changed his name after being blacklisted from Thailand in 2016.
Thai Visa / Daily News
