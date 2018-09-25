ATM machines at Phuket Airport
South

Blacklisted Serbian changed passport and came back to break into Rayong ATM

By TN / September 25, 2018

Police in Surat Thani have arrested three Serbians on suspicion of using cutting equipment to steal from a Krung Thai ATM machine in Rayong.

One of the three is believed to have changed his name after being blacklisted from Thailand in 2016.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Daily News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close