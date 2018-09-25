Quarter of city’s public vans to be retired





The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has revealed that nearly one in four public vans operating in Bangkok and its metropolitan area will be decommissioned by the end of the year, as they are gradually set to be replaced by new mini-buses by 2028.

DLT deputy director-general Cherdchai Sanunsrisakorn said at a press conference Monday that 954 of the capital’s more than 4,000 vans will be over 10 years old by the end of December, which would disqualify them from having their licences renewed under department regulations.

Full story: Bangkok Post

OM JOTIKASTHIRA

BANGKOK POST

