One motorcyclist killed, second injured in apparent road race

A motorcyclist was killed and another injured when their bikes, which a witness said were racing on a Bangkok road, grazed each other early on Tuesday.
The accident happened on Sukhaphibal 5 road in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
