Beach restoration process underway in Pattaya City

CHONBURI, 25th September 2018 (NNT) – A 1.3-kilometer stretch of Pattaya City’s eroded shoreline has been successfully restored. The restoration process began in April.
According to Marine Office 6 Director Akaraj Kantharo, the remaining 1.5-kilometer stretch from Pattaya Klang to Pattaya Tai beaches will be restored before the end of this year, in time for the high tourism season.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
You may also like
-
Government touts aircraft maintenance center in Chonburi to French investors
-
Pattaya inundated by rains from tropical storm Trami
-
French expat found hanging at his Pattaya home after breakup with Thai girlfriend
-
74 year old Saudi Arabian tourist passes out in front of hotel, dies
-
HK actor accuses Pattaya trans women of stealing bag