Beach restoration process underway in Pattaya City

By TN / September 25, 2018

CHONBURI, 25th September 2018 (NNT) – A 1.3-kilometer stretch of Pattaya City’s eroded shoreline has been successfully restored. The restoration process began in April.

According to Marine Office 6 Director Akaraj Kantharo, the remaining 1.5-kilometer stretch from Pattaya Klang to Pattaya Tai beaches will be restored before the end of this year, in time for the high tourism season.

