Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Phuket





PHUKET: A severe thunderstorm warning for Phuket has been issued as heavy, fast-moving clouds pass over the island, creating dangerous lightning strikes.

“This afternoon cumulonimbus clouds are moving in from the west and crossing the Andaman coast,” an official at the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) who asked not be named told The Phuket News.

By The Phuket News

