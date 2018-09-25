Rough waters and a warning of the incoming storm
Phuket

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Phuket

By TN / September 25, 2018

PHUKET: A severe thunderstorm warning for Phuket has been issued as heavy, fast-moving clouds pass over the island, creating dangerous lightning strikes.

“This afternoon cumulonimbus clouds are moving in from the west and crossing the Andaman coast,” an official at the Phuket office of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) who asked not be named told The Phuket News.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close