Isan

About 200,000 rai of rice fields in Korat affected by drought

By TN / September 25, 2018

Rice plants in some 200,000 rai (32,000 hectares) of fields in Nakhon Ratchasima’s eight districts are dying due to the lack of water after months without rain, an agricultural official said on Tuesday.

Thirasak Butthanu, chief of Prathai district agricultural office, said the last rain over the rice fields came in June.

