Police suspect Chinese tourist’s fatal plunge at waterfall in Hat Yai a foul play





Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a Chinese female tourist at a waterfall in Hat Yai district of the southern province of Songkhla to determine whether it was an accident or an act of foul play.

The body of the tourist, identified as Ms Lei Tian, aged 28, was found in a pool of the first tier of Tone Nga Chang waterfall in Hat Yai on September 20. It was initially believed that the victim might have accidentally slipped and plunged into the pool and drowned.

By Thai PBS World

