Royal Thai Police Shield in Si Songkhram, Thailand
South

Police suspect Chinese tourist’s fatal plunge at waterfall in Hat Yai a foul play

By TN / September 25, 2018

Police are investigating the fatal plunge of a Chinese female tourist at a waterfall in Hat Yai district of the southern province of Songkhla to determine whether it was an accident or an act of foul play.

The body of the tourist, identified as Ms Lei Tian, aged 28, was found in a pool of the first tier of Tone Nga Chang waterfall in Hat Yai on September 20. It was initially believed that the victim might have accidentally slipped and plunged into the pool and drowned.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close