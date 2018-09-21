Hat Yai skyline
South

Woman found dead at waterfall was Chinese tourist

By TN / September 21, 2018

SONGKHLA: The woman found dead at a waterfall in Hat Yai district on Thursday has been identified as a Chinese tourist who visited the area alone, and mystery surrounds the circumstances of her death.

Pol Lt Col Sitthipong Yodprasit, chief investigator at Thung Thamsaom, said she was Lei Tian, 28, a Chinese national. She was identified from immigration photograph.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Tags: , ,

You may also like

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close