Woman found dead at waterfall was Chinese tourist

SONGKHLA: The woman found dead at a waterfall in Hat Yai district on Thursday has been identified as a Chinese tourist who visited the area alone, and mystery surrounds the circumstances of her death.
Pol Lt Col Sitthipong Yodprasit, chief investigator at Thung Thamsaom, said she was Lei Tian, 28, a Chinese national. She was identified from immigration photograph.
Full story: Bangkok Post
ASSAWIN PAKKAWAN
BANGKOK POST
