Suicide suspected as man falls to his death from Bangkok condo room

A man plunged to his death from his room on the 23rd floor of a Bangkok condominium on Friday in what is believed to be a suicide, police said.
Polawat Poongkumarn, 55, lived alone in his room at the Grand View House 2 Condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 19 in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.