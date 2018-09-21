Suicide suspected as man falls to his death from Bangkok condo room





A man plunged to his death from his room on the 23rd floor of a Bangkok condominium on Friday in what is believed to be a suicide, police said.

Polawat Poongkumarn, 55, lived alone in his room at the Grand View House 2 Condominium on Soi Sukhumvit 19 in Bangkok’s Vadhana district.

By The Nation

