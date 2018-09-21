Train at railway station in Thailand
North

Hundreds of passengers left stranded after train derails in Lampang

By TN / September 21, 2018

The rail traffic in the North was suspended this morning as the operation to salvage a petroleum-transporting train derailing Thursday night in Lampang was still underway after 12 hours of attempting to remove the derailed train.

Hundreds of passengers were left stranded in Lampang from last night until this morning when a special shuttle bus service began to transport them to Denchai station in neighbouring Phrae from where they would be able to travel on by train to Bangkok, Thai media reported.

