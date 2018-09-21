Temperature drops at Doi Inthanon, reward for early-bird tourists

Doi Inthanon, the highest mountain in Thailand and a popular tourist destination, saw the mercury plunge to 6 Celsius degree on Friday morning.
National Park chief Rung Hiranwong said it was the first time since summer that the temperature had dropped that low, although it was much to the pleasure of visitors who got up early and were treated to a beautiful sunrise.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
