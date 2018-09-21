Indonesian Police Hunt Suspects in Trafficking of Women, Girls into China





After arresting four suspects in June, Indonesian authorities are hunting for additional members of a suspected human-trafficking ring that allegedly sent at least a dozen women and girls to China, a police official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Dedi Prasetyo, spokesman of the national police, said the four people, including a Chinese national, were arrested in June after a woman escaped from an apartment building in Jakarta where victims were kept before being flown to China.

“We are tracking down this ring, including how long they have been operating and where their victims are,” he told BenarNews.

The woman told investigators she was subjected to violence by people who abducted her, Dedi said.

The suspects told investigators they had lured 12 women by offering them jobs as waitresses and shop attendants in China. After arriving, the women were “sold to Chinese men for sham marriages,” Dedi said.

Police continue to search for other members of the syndicate, Dedi said.

