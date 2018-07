NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Northeastern train services resumed on Tuesday morning after a Bangkok-bound passenger train derailed when it hit a tree that fell onto the tracks during a storm in Huai Thalaeng district late on Monday night.

The derailment occured between Nong Krathing railway station and Huai Thalaeng station in Nakhon Ratchasima at 10.32pm on Monday, the State Railway of Thailand’s public relations team said on its Facebook page.

