All 13 Football Team Members Found Alive inside Flooded Cave

Rescuers found all 12 boys and their football coach alive inside the flooded Tham Luang Cave Monday night.
The 13 victims from a local football club, Mu Pa Academy Mae Sai, have been stranded inside the cave in Chiang Rai province because of flash floods since June 23.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
