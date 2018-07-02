Chiang Dao Cave, stalagmites and stalactites
News

All 13 Football Team Members Found Alive inside Flooded Cave

By TN / July 2, 2018

Rescuers found all 12 boys and their football coach alive inside the flooded Tham Luang Cave Monday night.

The 13 victims from a local football club, Mu Pa Academy Mae Sai, have been stranded inside the cave in Chiang Rai province because of flash floods since June 23.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

